Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rogers worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.55. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.85 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

