Citigroup Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,398,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of UE opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

