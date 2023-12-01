Citigroup Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 1.6 %

FFBC opened at $20.21 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

