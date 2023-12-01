Citigroup Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,073,000 after purchasing an additional 498,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

