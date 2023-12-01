Citigroup Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.