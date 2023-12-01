Citigroup Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

