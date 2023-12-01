Citigroup Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after buying an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ryanair by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,799,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 66.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ryanair by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

