Citigroup Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

SMPL opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.