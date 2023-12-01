Citigroup Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $46.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,355.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,223 shares of company stock worth $6,697,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.