Citigroup Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

