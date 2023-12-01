Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orange by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orange by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Orange’s payout ratio is 53.60%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

