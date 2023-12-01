Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 537.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 92,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Global-e Online Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Global-e Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.