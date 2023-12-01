Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in Fox Factory by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOXF

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.