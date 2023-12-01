Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,406 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

