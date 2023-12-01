Citigroup Inc. Purchases 19,719 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Viasat worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Viasat by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $130,892. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.62. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

