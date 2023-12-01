Citigroup Inc. Purchases 21,609 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,357 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of InMode worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.25. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. Equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

