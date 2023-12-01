Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,176 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of WD-40 worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $241.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $157.52 and a 12-month high of $245.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

