Citigroup Inc. Purchases 48,345 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 173.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hilltop worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hilltop by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTH

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hilltop Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.