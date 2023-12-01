Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.19 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

