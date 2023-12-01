Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Neogen worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Neogen by 3.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Neogen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Stock Up 0.1 %

NEOG stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -154.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

