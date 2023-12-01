Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of EnerSys worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 33.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EnerSys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENS opened at $88.48 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

