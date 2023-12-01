Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Camtek worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $63.48 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

