Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

