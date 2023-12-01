Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Avnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avnet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVT opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

