Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,473 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of JinkoSolar worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,540,000 after buying an additional 547,687 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,403,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 631.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.