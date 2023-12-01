Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 275,398 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 2,099,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $31.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

