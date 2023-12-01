Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,781 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. CIBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

