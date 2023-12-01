Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,473 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.75. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

