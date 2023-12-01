Citigroup Inc. Sells 443,703 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

