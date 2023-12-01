Citigroup Inc. Sells 49,522 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vericel worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vericel

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.