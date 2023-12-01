Citigroup Inc. Sells 61,367 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

