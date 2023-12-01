Citigroup Inc. Sells 87,845 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at $214,213,729.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -176.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

