Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $260.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.