Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 695,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 25,104 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $439,571.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,116,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,586,325.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 25,104 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $439,571.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,116,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,586,325.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,936 shares of company stock valued at $573,140. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

