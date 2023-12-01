Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,506 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.7 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 213.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

