Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,397,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

