Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,920,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,558,000 after buying an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after buying an additional 4,700,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after buying an additional 824,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,600,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 372,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,933,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 380,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $5.16 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $287.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

About Orion Office REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

