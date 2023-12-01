Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Cousins Properties worth $48,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

CUZ opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

