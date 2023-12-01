Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRDO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

CRDO stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 2.04. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184,774 shares in the company, valued at $51,306,709.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,306,709.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,565 shares of company stock worth $4,673,130. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

