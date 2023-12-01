Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of CRDO opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,631,603.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,631,603.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,130. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

