Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

CCRN opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $688,894. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after buying an additional 741,165 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 417,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 362,098 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

