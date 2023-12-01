Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

