Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Delek US Price Performance

DK stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

