Diane M. Sullivan Sells 14,494 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $429,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,237,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $30.36 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 164,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

