Diane M. Sullivan Sells 14,494 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $429,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,237,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Caleres Stock Performance
NYSE:CAL opened at $30.36 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.86.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.
