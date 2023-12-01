Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 93,059 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $49,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

