Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 958,766 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,876,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.18% of RPC worth $49,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RES. Quarry LP boosted its position in RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPC by 132.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

RPC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RES opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.79. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.70 million. RPC had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About RPC



RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

