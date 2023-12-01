Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Incyte worth $52,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

