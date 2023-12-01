Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Cable One worth $50,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $532.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $589.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.49. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.23 and a 52 week high of $861.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

