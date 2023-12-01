Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.02% of Shoe Carnival worth $51,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 146.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.4 %

SCVL opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

