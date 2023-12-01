Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $48.43 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.74% of Powell Industries worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $2,035,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 61.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

